Feb 22 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc:

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND TWELVE MONTHS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.74

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 28 PERCENT TO $193.8 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $715 MILLION TO $755 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NET INCOME OF $95 MILLION TO $110 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $110 MILLION TO $125 MILLION

* SEES ‍Q1 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $125 MILLION TO $150 MILLION​

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS SAYS IS TARGETING 2020 TOTAL REVENUE OF $1 BILLION

