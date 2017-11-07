BRIEF-Emerson Electric reports Q4 earnings from continuing operations per share $0.77

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co

* Emerson reports full year and fourth quarter 2017 results

* Emerson Electric Co qtrly net sales $4,435​ million versus $3,932 million last year

* Emerson Electric Co - qtrly earnings from continuing operations per share $0.77 ‍​

* Emerson Electric Co - qtrly diluted earnings per common share $0.78 ‍​

* Emerson Electric Co - ‍in fiscal 2018, company expects oil and gas prices to remain stable in a range favorable for energy related markets​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $4.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Emerson Electric Co - fy 2018 reported (GAAP) net earnings per share are expected to be $2.66 to $2.86 ‍​

* Emerson Electric Co sees 2018 ‍total co net sales to be up 8 to 10 percent, with underlying sales up 4 to 6 percent excluding 4 percent impact from acquisitions, others​

* Emerson Electric Co - fy 2018 adjusted net eps expected to be $2.75 to $2.95, excluding items

* Emerson Electric Co - ‍“market conditions began trending favorably for Emerson in second half of 2017, and we expect 2018 to continue that trajectory”​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.90, revenue view $16.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: