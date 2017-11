BRIEF-Emerson Electric To Continue To Focus On Small Bolt-On Acquisitions - CEO

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co:

* WE‘LL CONTINUE TO FOCUS ON SMALL BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS - CEO ON CONF CALL‍​

* TRYING TO BUILD OUT STRONG POSITION IN HYBRID AND DISCRETE SPACE BUT DECLINES TO GIVE NAMES - CEO ON CONF CALL‍​

* EMERSON ELECTRIC - TO CLOSE PARADIGM DEAL IN NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS, TO CLOSE BOLT-ON DEAL IN COMMERCIAL & RESIDENTIAL SOLUTIONS AREA IN 30-40 DAYS

* EXPECT Q1 TO HAVE PRETTY GOOD GROWTH BOTH IN ORDERS AND ALSO SALES‍​ - CONF CALL

* EMERSON ELECTRIC CEO SAYS WILL GIVE MORE UPDATE IN FEBRUARY AT INVESTORS CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK

* STILL EXPECT TO HIT $2.8-PLUS BILLION IN OPERATING CASH FLOW FOR FISCAL 2018‍​ - CONF CALL

* EMERSON ELECTRIC CEO SAYS ORDER PATTERN SHOWS AUTOMATION BUSINESS MARKET CONTINUED TO DO WELL IN NORTH AMERICA

* EMERSON ELECTRIC CEO SAYS SEES “A LOT OF INVESTMENTS” GOING ON IN OIL AND GAS, UPSTREAM AND MIDSTREAM, AND CHEMICALS IN NORTH AMERICA

* EMERSON ELECTRIC CEO SAYS FINALLY STARTING TO SEE SOME ORDER RECOVERY OFF VERY LOW BASE IN LATAM, PARTICULARLY AROUND MEXICO

* EMERSON ELECTRIC CEO SAYS EXPECTS MORE SMALL AND MEDIUM PROJECTS IN ASIA, NOT SEEING LARGE PROJECTS AT THIS TIME

* EMERSON ELECTRIC CEO SAYS STILL EXPECTS 8-10 PERCENT ORDER GROWTH RATE FOR ASIA PACIFIC AT THIS TIME

* EMERSON ELECTRIC CEO SAYS NOT LOOKING FOR A PORTFOLIO BREAKUP

* EMERSON ELECTRIC CEO SAYS “CLEARLY, THE ROCKWELL OPPORTUNITY IS DEAD, AND WE‘RE MOVING ON”

* EMERSON ELECTRIC CEO SAYS WOULD BE INTERESTED IN SOME GE ASSETS IF GE LOOKS TO SELL

* EMERSON ELECTRIC - INTERESTED IN SOME BAKER HUGHES GE JOINT VENTURE ASSETS TOO - CEO ON CONF CALL

* EMERSON ELECTRIC CEO SAYS LOOKING AT BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS VALUED AT $500 MILLION-$1.5 BILLION OVER NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS

* EMERSON ELECTRIC - WOULD EXPECT US TO DO WELL OVER $1 BILLION OF BOLT-ON TYPE ACQUISITIONS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018 - CEO ON CONF CALL Further company coverage: