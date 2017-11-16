FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Emerson proposes to acquire Rockwell Automation in cash and stock transaction valued at $29 billion
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月16日 / 中午12点09分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Emerson proposes to acquire Rockwell Automation in cash and stock transaction valued at $29 billion

2 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co

* Emerson proposes to acquire Rockwell Automation for $225 per share in cash and stock transaction valued at $29 billion

* Emerson proposes to acquire Rockwell Automation for $225 per share in cash and stock transaction valued at $29 billion

* Emerson Electric Co - new proposal ‍consists of $135 per share in cash and $90 per share in emerson shares​

* Emerson Electric Co - ‍proposal is not subject to any financing contingency​

* Emerson Electric Co - ‍portion of consideration to be paid in Emerson stock would result in Rockwell shareholders owning approximately 22 pct of combined co​

* Emerson Electric Co - ‍estimate total capitalized value of synergies to be over $6 billion, equating to over $10/share of additional value to rockwell shareholders ​

* Emerson Electric Co - ‍including value of synergies, Rockwell shareholders would receive $235 per share in total value​

* Emerson Electric Co - ‍expect transaction would be accretive to adjusted EPS and free cash flow in year one​

* Emerson Electric Co - ‍estimated synergies & operating efficiencies from deal would result in operating margin of about 20 pct as well as double-digit EPS growth​

* Emerson Electric Co - Jpmorgan is “highly confident” that co can finance cash portion of proposed deal with combination of cash, newly issued debt​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below