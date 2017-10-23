FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Emerson says ‍hurricanes Harvey and Irma only "moderately affected" Q4 sales
2017年10月23日 / 上午11点03分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Emerson says ‍hurricanes Harvey and Irma only "moderately affected" Q4 sales

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co

* Emerson updates business conditions and preliminary financial results following recent hurricane events

* Emerson Electric Co sees ‍net sales in Q4 of $4.4 billion increased 13 percent​

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.77 from continuing operations

* Emerson Electric - ‍Hurricanes Harvey and Irma only “moderately affected” Q4 sales, and co expects to recover sales over next twelve months​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $4.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

