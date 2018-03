BRIEF-Emmi ‍Fy Net Profit Up At CHF 161.6 MILLION​

March 5 (Reuters) - EMMI AG:

* ‍FY NET SALES OF CHF 3,364.3 MILLION (2016: CHF 3,258.8 MILLION)​

* FY ‍EBIT INCREASED BY 1.6 % FROM CHF 202.7 MILLION TO CHF 205.8 MILLION​

* FY ‍NET PROFIT WAS CHF 161.6 MILLION, COMPARED WITH CHF 140.3 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR​

* SEES ‍SALES GROWTH TO BE POSSIBLE IN SWITZERLAND IN 2018​

* SEES ‍ORGANIC SALES GROWTH ALMOST IN LINE WITH MEDIUM-TERM FORECAST IN 2018​

* ‍PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF CHF 10.00 (2016: CHF 5.90) GROSS PER REGISTERED SHARE​

* ‍EXPECT OPERATING PROFIT TO BE HIGHER YEAR-ON-YEAR IN 2018​ Source text : bit.ly/2E9s2pB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)