BRIEF-Empire Co Posts Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share C$0.27

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Empire Company Ltd:

* EMPIRE COMPANY REPORTS IMPROVED FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.27

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.09

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES EXCLUDING FUEL INCREASED 0.4%

* - ‍PROJECT SUNRISE IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN APPROXIMATELY $500 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS BY FISCAL 2020​

* - QTRLY SALES $6.03 BILLION VERSUS $5.93 BILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.25, REVENUE VIEW C$6.05 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EMPIRE COMPANY - DETERMINED ONE-TIME COSTS FROM SEVERANCE, RELOCATION, OTHER INITIATIVE ANNOUNCED IN JUNE WILL NOT EXCEED $240 MILLION

* EMPIRE COMPANY - ‍DEVELOPED PLANS TO MITIGATE IMMEDIATE IMPACT OF MINIMUM WAGE, BILL 148 INCREASES, EXPECTS PLANS TO OFFSET EFFECT OF INCREASES IN 2018​