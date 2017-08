Aug 10 (Reuters) - Empire Industries Ltd

* Empire Industries reports 2Q17 results and conference call information

* Q2 revenue rose 4.9 percent to c$31.8 million

* Empire Industries Ltd - contract backlog as of June 30, 2017 was $260 million, up 128 pct from $114 million at company's March 31, 2017 report

* Empire Industries Ltd - qtrly income per share from continuing operations $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: