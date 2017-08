June 27 (Reuters) - Empire Petroleum Partners LLC:

* Empire Petroleum Partners LLC announces asset purchase agreement with Circle K Stores and CST Brands; additional financial details were not disclosed

* Empire Petroleum Partners- additional financial details regarding the transaction were not disclosed