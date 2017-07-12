FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enbridge announces pricing of tender offer by Spectra Energy Capital LLC
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月12日 / 下午5点12分 / 24 天前

BRIEF-Enbridge announces pricing of tender offer by Spectra Energy Capital LLC

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc:

* Enbridge announces pricing of tender offer by Spectra Energy Capital, LLC

* Announced consideration to be paid in previously announced cash tender offer by unit to buy up to $760.9 million for a series of notes

* Maximum tender offer will expire at 12:00 a.m., midnight, New York City time on July 25, 2017

* Spectra Capital plans to fund maximum tender offer with part of proceeds from issuance of co's 2.90% senior notes due 2022, 3.70% notes due 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

