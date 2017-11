Nov 1 (Reuters) - Enbridge Energy Partners Lp:

* Qtrly net income per unit $0.19

* Qtrly operating revenue $616.4 million versus $634.6‍​ million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $640.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted net income per common unit and i-unit $0.24