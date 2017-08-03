FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Enbridge reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.41
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 中午11点30分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Enbridge reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.41

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc

* Enbridge Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Enbridge Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.41

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.56

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enbridge Inc - ‍it will begin construction this summer to replace certain segments of line 3 pipeline in Canada​

* Enbridge Inc - ‍line 3 replacement program is expected to come into service in second half of 2019​

* Enbridge Inc - ‍given updated execution plan, finalized cost estimate for project is now $5.3 billion in Canada and US$2.9 billion in United States​

* Enbridge Inc - ‍over remainder of this year, company expects to bring a further $7 billion of growth projects into service​

* Enbridge Inc - ‍new projects extend $31 billion secured capital program into 2020​

* Enbridge Inc - ‍ new projects support long-term dividend growth outlook of 10-12 percent through 2024​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below