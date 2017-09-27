BRIEF-Encana delivers new Montney plant ahead of schedule

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Encana Corp

* Encana delivers new Montney plant ahead of schedule; company continues to outperform five-year plan

* Encana Corp - ‍Company’s liquids and gas volumes in play expected to grow throughout 2018​

* Encana Corp - ‍Remains on track to deliver its 2017 corporate guidance despite Hurricane Harvey and gas constraints this summer in Western Canada​

* Encana Corp - ‍impacts from Hurricane Harvey in Eagle Ford and Permian were limited to about 3,500 BOE/d in q3​

* Encana Corp - “‍Firmly on track with our 2017 guidance and well positioned for 2018​”

* Encana - ‍In Western Canada, sees TCPL system maintenance, extended third party gas plant turnaround to have a Q3 production impact of about 55 MMcf/d

* Encana Corp - ‍Now expects production growth from core assets to be towards top end of 25%-30% guidance range from Q4 2016 to Q4 2017​

