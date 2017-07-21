FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Encana reports qtrly ‍net earnings of $331 million
2017年7月21日

BRIEF-Encana reports qtrly ‍net earnings of $331 million

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - Encana Corp

* Encana delivers strong second quarter results; company expands margins, exceeds type curves, grows premium well inventory and updates guidance

* Qtrly ‍net earnings of $331 million compared to a loss of $601 million in Q2 of 2016​

* Qtrly core asset production of 246,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Expects - Core assets will deliver 25 to 30 percent production growth from Q4 of 2016 to Q4 of 2017

* Encana Corp - ‍delivered Q2 total production of 316,000 boe/d, including total liquids production of 124,900 bbls/d​

* Encana Corp - ‍"Encana is outperforming its initial 2017 corporate guidance​"

* By year-end 2017, expects net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio will be about two times, will have total liquidity of over $5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

