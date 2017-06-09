FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Encana to sell its Piceance natural gas assets for $735 mln
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月9日 / 上午11点10分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Encana to sell its Piceance natural gas assets for $735 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 9 (Reuters) - Encana Corp:

* Encana announces agreement to sell its Piceance natural gas assets

* Encana Corp - total cash consideration to Encana under transaction is $735 million

* Encana Corp - deal for $735 million

* Encana Corp says has reached an agreement to sell its piceance natural gas assets, located in northwestern colorado, to denver-based caerus oil and gas llc

* Encana Corp - ‍ in addition, encana will reduce its midstream commitments by approximately $430 million, on an undiscounted basis​

* Encana Corp says estimated year-end 2016 proved reserves were 814 billion cubic feet equivalent (BCFE)

* Encana Corp - ‍ in addition, Encana will market Caerus' production related to assets

* Piceance assets include approximately 550,000 net acres of leasehold and approximately 3,100 operated wells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below