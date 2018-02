Feb 12 (Reuters) - Encompass Health Corp:

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH AND SAINT ALPHONSUS ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE TO PROVIDE SEAMLESS POST-ACUTE PATIENT CARE

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP - ‍CONSTRUCTION OF NEW HOSPITAL, ENCOMPASS HEALTH'S FIRST IN STATE OF IDAHO, IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2018​