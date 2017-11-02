FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Endeavour and Randgold form an exploration joint venture in Côte D'ivoire
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 下午12点55分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Endeavour and Randgold form an exploration joint venture in Côte D'ivoire

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp:

* Endeavour and Randgold form an exploration joint venture in Côte D‘ivoire

* Endeavour Mining Corp - ‍$3.8 million exploration campaign has been approved for remainder of 2017 and 2018​

* Endeavour Mining-‍under terms of jv agreement, randgold and endeavour will hold respectively a 70% and 30% interest in newly formed joint venture​

* Endeavour Mining - co, Randgold ‍established JV covering Sissedougou & Mankono exploration properties located in northern region of Côte D‘ivoire​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below