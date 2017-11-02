BRIEF-Endeavour and Randgold form an exploration joint venture in Côte D'ivoire

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp:

* Endeavour and Randgold form an exploration joint venture in Côte D‘ivoire

* Endeavour Mining Corp - ‍$3.8 million exploration campaign has been approved for remainder of 2017 and 2018​

* Endeavour Mining-‍under terms of jv agreement, randgold and endeavour will hold respectively a 70% and 30% interest in newly formed joint venture​

* Endeavour Mining - co, Randgold ‍established JV covering Sissedougou & Mankono exploration properties located in northern region of Côte D‘ivoire​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: