BRIEF-Endeavour Silver Provides 2018 Production And Cost Guidance

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Endeavour Silver Corp:

* ENDEAVOUR SILVER PROVIDES 2018 PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE, TARGETING 20% INCREASE IN PRODUCTION TO 5.8-6.4 MILLION OZ SILVER AND 58-64,000 OZ GOLD FOR 10.2-11.2 MILLION OZ SILVER EQUIVALENT

* ENDEAVOUR SILVER - IN 2018, PLANS TO INVEST $48.4 MILLION ON CAPITAL PROJECTS INCLUDING $41.1 MILLION IN SUSTAINING CAPITAL AT FOUR OPERATING MINES

* ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP - AT CURRENT METAL PRICES, SUSTAINING CAPITAL INVESTMENTS WILL BE COVERED BY OPERATING CASH FLOW IN 2018

* ENDEAVOUR SILVER - EXPECTS TO BRING ITS FOURTH MINE INTO COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION IN Q3 AS EL COMPAS CONSTRUCTION PROGRAM NEARS COMPLETION

* ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP - WITH HIGHER FORECAST PRODUCTION, CASH COSTS AND ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO DECLINE IN 2018 COMPARED TO 2017

* ENDEAVOUR SILVER - CASH COSTS, NET OF GOLD BY-PRODUCT CREDITS, ARE EXPECTED TO BE $6.00-$7.00 PER OZ OF SILVER PRODUCED IN 2018

* ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP - 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET WILL INCREASE FROM 2017 DUE TO DEVELOPMENT OF NEW EL COMPAS MINE

* ENDEAVOUR SILVER - AISC, NET OF GOLD BY-PRODUCT CREDITS, ESTIMATED TO BE $15.00-$16.00 PER OZ OF SILVER PRODUCED IN 2018