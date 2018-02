Feb 26 (Reuters) - Endeavour Silver Corp:

* ENDEAVOUR SILVER REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; CONFERENCE CALL AT 10AM PST (1PM EST) TODAY

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02‍​

* QTRLY ‍ REVENUE INCREASED 45 PERCENT TO $41.6 MILLION​

* QTRLY ‍SILVER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION WAS 2.5 MILLION OZ, UP 30 PERCENT FROM Q4 2016​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.02 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S