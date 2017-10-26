FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Endo files federal lawsuit to obtain FDA compliance
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 晚上8点58分 / 更新于 17 小时前

BRIEF-Endo files federal lawsuit to obtain FDA compliance

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc

* Endo files federal lawsuit to obtain FDA compliance with drug quality and security act of 2013

* Endo International - ‍lawsuit seeks immediate removal of vasopressin from FDA’s Category 1 nominations list

* Endo - Units filed suit in court against FDA seeking declaration that FDA’s current framework allowing bulk compounding of numerous products is unlawful

* Endo - seek removal of vasopressin from FDA’s Category 1 nominations list to avoid bulk compounding of vasopressin ‍​by non-sterile-to-sterile outsourcing facilities‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below