BRIEF-Endo posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.91
2017年11月9日 / 晚上9点08分 / 更新于 18 小时前

BRIEF-Endo posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.91

2 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc

* Endo reports third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.91 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $787 million versus I/B/E/S view $784.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endo International - ‍for full twelve months ended december 31, 2017, at current exchange rates, Endo is reaffirming its full-year guidance on revenue​

* Endo - ‍for full 12 months ended Dec 31, 2017, at current exchange rates, is reaffirming FY guidance on adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations​

* Endo International Plc - ‍during third-quarter 2017, company recorded pre-tax, non-cash asset impairment charges of $95 million​

* Endo International Plc - sees FY ‍reported diluted GAAP loss per share from continuing operations to be between $4.94 and $4.64​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.55, revenue view $3.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

