Feb 26 (Reuters) - Endocyte Inc:

* ENDOCYTE AND ITM ANNOUNCE SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR NO-CARRIER-ADDED LUTETIUM FOR THE PHASE 3 VISION TRIAL

* ENDOCYTE INC - UNDER SUPPLY AGREEMENT, ITM TO SUPPLY TO CO, MEDICAL RADIOISOTOPE NO-CARRIER-ADDED LUTETIUM, ENDOLUCINBETA

* ENDOCYTE INC - PHASE 3 VISION TRIAL EXPECTED TO BE INITIATED BY ENDOCYTE IN Q2 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: