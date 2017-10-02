BRIEF-Endocyte announces worldwide license of its radioligand therapy

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Endocyte Inc:

* Endocyte announces exclusive worldwide license of phase 3 ready PSMA-targeted radioligand therapy for development in prostate cancer

* Says under the terms of agreement, co has exclusive worldwide rights to developand commercialize PSMA-617

* Announced the completion of a worldwide, exclusive license of PSMA-617from ABX GmbH

* Says under the terms of agreement, Endocyte has made an upfront payment of $12 million to ABX