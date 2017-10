Oct 2 (Reuters) - Endocyte Inc :

* Endocyte Inc - ‍ABX is eligible for regulatory and commercial milestones of up to $160 million, and tiered royalties beginning in mid-teens​

* Endocyte Inc - Intends to move quickly into phase 3 development of( 177)LU-PSMA-617, a radioligand therapeutic​

* Endocyte Inc - Phase 3 registration trial of( 177)LU-PSMA-617 planned to initiate in first half 2018