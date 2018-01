Jan 8 (Reuters) - Endologix Inc:

* ENDOLOGIX- ON JAN 5, CO DELIVERED NOTICE OF TERMINATION TO DEERFIELD ELGX REVOLVER AS AGENT UNDER CREDIT, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 3, 2017

* ENDOLOGIX - TERMINATION OF CREDIT AGREEMENT TO BE EFFECTIVE ON JAN 12 FOLLOWING PAYMENT BY CO OF ABOUT $1.3 MILLION IN TERMINATION FEES AMONG OTHERS Source text (bit.ly/2D88IFE) Further company coverage: