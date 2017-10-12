FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Endologix says operations not materially affected by Santa Rosa fires‍​
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月12日 / 上午10点27分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-Endologix says operations not materially affected by Santa Rosa fires‍​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Endologix Inc:

* Comments on impact of the Santa Rosa fires impact on co’s facility ‍​

* Co’s Santa Rosa, California-based facility that manufactures and develops its ovation product line is safe and secure

* Says it operations have not been materially affected by the Santa Rosa fires

* Endologix Inc says it resumed shipments from its Santa Rosa facility on Oct 10, following a brief delay, and plans to resume manufacturing soon

* Endologix Inc says many of the company’s Santa Rosa employees have been adversely impacted by the fire Source text: (bit.ly/2hCPAFw) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below