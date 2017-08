Aug 8 (Reuters) - Enercare Inc:

* Enercare reports record quarterly revenues of $342.1 million and ebitda of $78.9 million

* Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.20

* Qtrly total revenue $342.1 million versus $244.1 million

* Enercare Inc - sees 2017 capital expenditure guidance $167m - $192m