BRIEF-Enercare reports Q3 basic earnings per share $0.19

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Enercare Inc

* Enercare reports strong third quarter results, EBITDA increases by 4%

* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to c$326 million

* Enercare Inc qtrly ‍ basic earnings per share $0.19​

* Enercare - ‍cost synergies higher than initially forecasted, now 8 to 11 cents per share on annualized basis by end of 2017​

* Enercare Inc - ‍consistent with previous guidance, Enercare is targeting a range of between $167 million and $192 million in capital investments in 2017​