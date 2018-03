BRIEF-Energen Appoints Two New Independent Directors

March 7 (Reuters) - Energen Corp:

* ENERGEN APPOINTS TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

* ENERGEN CORP - ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT WITH CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP

* ENERGEN SAYS EXPANDED BOARD BY APPOINTING VINCENT INTRIERI & JONATHAN COHEN

* ENERGEN - DUE TO APPOINTMENTS, BOARD WILL COMPRISE 11 DIRECTORS

* ENERGEN - CO, CORVEX MANAGEMENT ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH CORVEX WILL SUPPORT CP’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ SLATE OF NOMINEES AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* ENERGEN - TO CONDUCT IN-DEPTH REVIEW OF BUSINESS PLAN, COMPETITIVE POSITIONING, & POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES