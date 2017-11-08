FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Energen reports Q3 adj EPS of $0.20
频道
专题
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
中国财经
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
深度分析
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月8日 / 中午11点55分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Energen reports Q3 adj EPS of $0.20

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Energen Corp:

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍4Q17 production guidance raised 5%​

* ‍3Q17 production of 81.3 mboepd​

* ‍Revised CY17 production of 73.2 mboepd is on track to exceed CY16 volumes by 34% (prior estimate was 29%)​

* Q3 oil production grew 9% from 2q17.​

* ‍4Q17 production estimate raised for all commodities​

* ‍YOY growth in 4Q exit rate is now estimated to be 60%​

* Expect gen 3 multi-zone pattern wells to continue driving production growth moving forward​

* Raised its production guidance for 2017 by 4 percent to 73.2 mboepd​

* Now expects 4Q17 volumes to reach 85.7 mboepd for an increase of 60 percent from same period a year ago​

* Qtrly ‍​ total revenues $191.504 million versus $184.385 million

* Qtrly GAAP net loss per share from all operations $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $242.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBw2kBHYpa] Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below