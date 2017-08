July 21 (Reuters) - ENERGIEDIENST HOLDING AG:

* H1 EBIT 22.6 MILLION EUROS. AS A RESULT, EBIT ROSE BY EUR 15.1 MILLION COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* H1 PROFIT INCREASED BY 18.3 MILLION EUROS TO 20.6 MILLION EUROS COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR​

* SEES FY OPERATING PROFIT OF 40 TO 50 MILLION EUROS​