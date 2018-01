BRIEF-Energizer Holdings Announces Agreement To Buy Spectrum Brands' Global Battery And Portable Lighting Business

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Energizer Holdings Inc:

* ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS’ GLOBAL BATTERY AND PORTABLE LIGHTING BUSINESS

* ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC - DEAL FOR ‍$2.0 BILLION IN CASH​

* ENERGIZER - DEAL EXPECTED TO DELIVER MODEST ACCRETION TO ENERGIZER‘S ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE AND FREE CASH FLOW IN FIRST YEAR

* ENERGIZER - TO FUND DEAL THROUGH COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND COMMITTED DEBT FACILITIES, EXPECTED TO CONSIST OF A NEW TERM LOAN AND SENIOR NOTES