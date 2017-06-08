FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Energizer Holdings appoints Timothy Gorman interim CFO, reaffirms FY EPS outlook
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
June 8 (Reuters) - Energizer Holdings Inc:

* Energizer Holdings, Inc. appoints Timothy Gorman interim chief financial officer

* Reaffirming its previously announced adjusted EPS outlook for fiscal year 2017 of $2.75 to $2.85

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Energizer holdings inc - Gorman will succeed Brian K. Hamm, who is leaving company to pursue other opportunities

* Energizer holdings inc - has retained Russell Reynolds associates to identify a permanent CFO and will consider both internal and external candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

