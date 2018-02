Feb 26 (Reuters) - Energy Fuels Inc:

* ENERGY FUELS RECEIVES FEDERAL GOVERNMENT APPROVALS FOR EXPANSION OF ITS LA SAL COMPLEX OF URANIUM AND VANADIUM MINES

* ENERGY FUELS - ‍GOT APPROVAL FROM U.S. BLM, U.S. FOREST SERVICE FOR EXPANSION OF LA SAL COMPLEX OF URANIUM/VANADIUM MINES​