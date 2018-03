March 8 (Reuters) - Energy Recovery Inc:

* ENERGY RECOVERY ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* ENERGY RECOVERY INC - APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT AUTHORIZES COMPANY TO PURCHASE UP TO $10 MILLION OF COMPANY’S OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK.

* ENERGY RECOVERY INC - PAYMENT FOR SHARES REPURCHASED UNDER PROGRAM WILL BE FUNDED USING COMPANY’S CASH ON HAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: