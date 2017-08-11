FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
BRIEF-Energy XXI Gulf Coast reports Q2 loss per share of $0.71
2017年8月11日 / 早上8点51分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Energy XXI Gulf Coast reports Q2 loss per share of $0.71

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc -

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast announces second quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Reduced total headcount in Q2 of 2017 by approximately 18 percent

* Produced an average of approximately 36,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q2

* Total revenues for Q2 of 2017 were $143.7 million

* Reduced 2017 capital spending budget to $125 million to $155 million

* Reductions expected to result in $8 million to $8.5 million in annualized cost savings

* Qtrly loss per share $0.71 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

