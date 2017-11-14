FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Energy XXI Gulf Coast says Q3 loss per share $0.95
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 上午11点16分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Energy XXI Gulf Coast says Q3 loss per share $0.95

2 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc-

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc announces third quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q3 loss per share $0.95

* Q3 revenue $117 million

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - ‍produced an average of approximately 32,600 barrels of oil equivalent (“BOE”) per day, of which 77% was oil in quarter​

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - ‍during quarter co had to evacuate personnel and shut-in production several times due to multiple storms in Gulf of Mexico​

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - ‍tropical weather reduced production an average of approximately 1,200 BOE per day during Q3​

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - ‍during 3 months ended September 30, 2017, company incurred capital costs, including abandonment activities, totaling $36.5 million​

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - been working with financial advisor on long-term strategic plan for past 6 months that focused on Gulf Of Mexico consolidation talks

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - ‍since no executable combination resulted from Gulf Of Mexico consolidation talks, now focused on stand-alone options

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc says stand-alone options being focussed on include a drilling program beginning in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below