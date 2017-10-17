FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Energy XXI reports operational update on Hurricane Nate impact
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月17日 / 晚上10点14分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Energy XXI reports operational update on Hurricane Nate impact

1 分钟阅读

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc

* Energy XXI provides operational update regarding the impact from Hurricane Nate and pipeline repairs and maintenance

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - ‍at this time, co estimates about 3,000 net barrels of oil equivalent daily production remains curtailed due to storm​

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - impact to Q4 production estimated to be 3,000 to 4,000 net boe/day from combination of storm, pipeline repairs and maintenance​

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - ‍due to Hurricane Nate’s course through Gulf of Mexico, co and third-party operators evacuated crews on October 5​

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - Hurricane Nate resulted in essentially all production being shut in for nearly five days ​

* Energy XXI gulf coast-‍about 5,000 boe of daily production is currently shut-in due to pipeline repairs and maintenance unassociated with Hurricane Nate ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

