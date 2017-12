BRIEF-Enerplus Estimates 2018 Production Of Between 86,000 TO 91,000 BOE Per Day

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Enerplus Corp:

* ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES 2018 BUDGET OF $535 TO $585 MILLION

* ENERPLUS CORP - PROJECTING APPROXIMATELY 10% TOTAL PRODUCTION GROWTH AND 20% LIQUIDS PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018

* ENERPLUS CORP - ANNUAL 2018 PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 86,000 TO 91,000 BOE PER DAY

* ENERPLUS CORP - NORTH DAKOTA PRODUCTION TO GROW BY OVER 30% YEAR-OVER-YEAR IN 2018

* ENERPLUS CORP - IN TOTAL THROUGHOUT 2017, ENERPLUS EXPECTS TO HAVE DIVESTED APPROXIMATELY 8,700 BOE PER DAY (70% NATURAL GAS) OF NON-CORE PRODUCTION

* ENERPLUS CORP - CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER THREE QUARTERS OF COMPANY‘S NET OPERATING INCOME IN 2018

* ENERPLUS - 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING,DIVIDENDS TO BE FUNDED WITHIN CASH FLOW AT BETWEEN $50 - $55 PER BARREL WTI OIL & $3.00 PER MCF NYMEX NATURAL GAS

* ENERPLUS CORP - CONTINUED TO PROGRESS DIVESTMENT OF MINOR NON-CORE PROPERTIES IN CANADA DURING Q4 OF 2017

* ENERPLUS CORP - BY Q4-END, EXPECTS TO DIVEST ABOUT 1,400 BOE/D OF NON-CORE PRODUCTION FROM PROPERTIES IN ALBERTA