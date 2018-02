Feb 23 (Reuters) - Enerplus Corp:

* ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND 2017 YEAR END RESERVES

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.06

* QTRLY PRODUCTION WAS 88,590 BOE PER DAY, AN INCREASE OF 12% FROM Q3 OF 2017

* PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 GUIDANCE UNCHANGED