2 天内
BRIEF-Enerplus reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.53
图片Reuters TV
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月11日 / 上午10点17分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Enerplus reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.53

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Enerplus Corp

* Enerplus announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.53

* Enerplus Corp - second quarter 2017 production averaged 86,209 BOE per day, including 40,994 barrels per day of crude oil and natural gas liquids

* Enerplus Corp - increasing its 2017 annual average production guidance range to 84,000 to 86,000 BOE per day

* Sees 2017 annual average liquids guidance to 39,500 to 41,500 barrels per day

* Enerplus Corp - production is expected to significantly build later in year with capital activity in the third quarter driving strong volumes into Q4

* Enerplus Corp - remains well positioned to achieve its Q4 production guidance of 86,000 to 91,000 BOE per day including 43,000 to 48,000 barrels per day of liquids. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

