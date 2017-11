BRIEF-Enerplus reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.07

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Enerplus Corp

* Enerplus announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.07

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍On track to deliver full-year 2017 and Q4 liquids production targets​

* ‍2017 capital spending guidance unchanged​

* Enerplus - ‍Q3 2017 production averaged 79,128 BOE per day; liquids production for Q3 was 5% lower than prior quarter​

* Enerplus - Due to marcellus curtailments, revised its total annual average production guidance for 2017 to 84,000 BOEpd from 84,000 to 86,000 BOEpd​

* Enerplus Corp- ‍Updated full-year 2017 liquids production guidance to 40,500 barrels per day​

* Enerplus-C‍urtailed abt 25 MMCF per day of marcellus nat gas production in Sept & abt 35 MMCF per day in Oct due to unfavourable prices in cash market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: