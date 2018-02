Feb 7 (Reuters) - EnerSys:

* REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.25 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 SALES $658.9 MILLION

* NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QUARTER INCLUDED UNFAVORABLE HIGHLIGHTED NET OF TAX IMPACT OF $79.1 MILLION OR $1.86PER SHARE

* SEES Q4 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FROM $1.20 TO $1.24