1 个月前
BRIEF-EnerSys settles a portion of proceeding involving German Competition Authority
2017年6月27日 / 晚上8点34分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-EnerSys settles a portion of proceeding involving German Competition Authority

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 27 (Reuters) - EnerSys:

* Says settled a portion of its previously disclosed proceeding involving German competition authority - SEC filing

* EnerSys - settlement relates to conduct involving co's motive power battery business & agreeing to pay a fine of EUR12.6 million which is payable by July 12

* EnerSys - German competition authority issued fining decision related to co's reserve power battery business, which constitutes remaining portion of German proceeding

* EnerSys - EnerSys is not required to escrow any portion of proposed fine during appeal process

* EnerSys is appealing the fining decision including payment of proposed fine of EUR10.0 million Source text: (bit.ly/2sO6yri) Further company coverage:

