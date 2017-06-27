BRIEF-EnerSys settles a portion of proceeding involving German Competition Authority

June 27 (Reuters) - EnerSys:

* Says settled a portion of its previously disclosed proceeding involving German competition authority - SEC filing

* EnerSys - settlement relates to conduct involving co's motive power battery business & agreeing to pay a fine of EUR12.6 million which is payable by July 12

* EnerSys - German competition authority issued fining decision related to co's reserve power battery business, which constitutes remaining portion of German proceeding

* EnerSys - EnerSys is not required to escrow any portion of proposed fine during appeal process

* EnerSys is appealing the fining decision including payment of proposed fine of EUR10.0 million