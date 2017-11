BRIEF-Engagement Labs provides corporate update

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Engagement Labs Inc

* Engagement labs provides corporate update

* Engagement Labs inc - ‍debentureholders at a meeting approved amendments to $2.6 million in outstanding debentures due June 30, 2018​

* Engagement Labs Inc - ‍debentures will now mature on September 28, 2020, conversion price has been lowered from $0.20 to $0.12 per share​

* Engagement Labs Inc - ‍pat lapointe has resigned from board board is now comprised of five directors​