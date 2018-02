Feb 20 (Reuters) - Navigant Consulting Inc:

* ENGINE CAPITAL SAYS NOMINATES SLATE OF DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT NAVIGANT‘S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING​

* ENGINE CAPITAL SAYS OWNS APPROXIMATELY 4.4% OF​ NAVIGANT CONSULTING

* ENGINE CAPITAL SAYS ‍DELIVERED TO NAVIGANT CONSULTING, A FORMAL NOTICE OF NOMINATION OF FOUR DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: