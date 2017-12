Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ennis Inc:

* ENNIS, INC. ANNOUNCES EMPLOYEE BONUS AND DECLARES SPECIAL DIVIDEND

* ENNIS - BOARD DECLARED SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHARE

* ENNIS - BOARD APPROVED SPECIAL ONE-TIME BONUS TO OVER 2,200 NON-MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES OF $500 EACH