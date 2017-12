Dec 22 (Reuters) - Enova International Inc:

* ENOVA INTERNATIONAL SAYS PROVIDED NOTICE OF A PARTIAL REDEMPTION TO HOLDERS OF$345 MILLION 9.75% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021 - SEC FILING

* ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC - REDEMPTION PRICE OF NOTES IS EQUAL TO 107.313% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS INTEREST Source text :[bit.ly/2kY8Sqz] Further company coverage: