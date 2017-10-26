FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Enova posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.25
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 晚上8点43分 / 更新于 17 小时前

BRIEF-Enova posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.25

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Enova International Inc

* Enova reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25

* Q3 loss per share $0.10

* Q3 revenue $217.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $209.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enova International Inc - ‍for Q4 of 2017, Enova expects total revenue of $220 million to $240 million​

* Enova International - ‍for Q4 of 2017, Enova expects GAAP results in range of $0.01 diluted loss per share to profit of $0.18 per diluted eps​

* Enova International Inc - ‍for full year 2017, Enova expects total revenue of $820 million to $840 million​

* Enova International - ‍for full year 2017, Enova expects GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.65 to $0.84, adjusted earnings per share of $1.24 to $1.43​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below