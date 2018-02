BRIEF-Enova Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.20

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Enova International Inc:

* ENOVA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

* ‍TOTAL REVENUE OF $243.7 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017 INCREASED 20.4% FROM $202.4 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016​

* ‍FOR Q1 OF 2018, ENOVA EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE OF $220 MILLION TO $240 MILLION​

* ‍FOR Q1 OF 2018, EXPECTS GAAP RESULTS OF $0.44 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $0.65 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE​

* ‍FOR Q1 OF 2018, ENOVA EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.59 TO $0.81​

* ‍FOR FULL YEAR 2018, ENOVA EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE OF $940 MILLION TO $1 BILLION​

* ‍FOR FULL YEAR 2018, ENOVA EXPECTS GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.51 TO $2.04​

* ‍FOR FULL YEAR 2018, ENOVA EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.83 TO $2.37​